Taxi associations: There will be no strike on Wednesday

A message has been doing the rounds on social media urging commuters to make alternative travelling plans as taxi drivers will be blocking all routes.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council and the National Taxi Alliance have dismissed rumours of a taxi strike on the N1, N12, and M1 on Wednesday in Johannesburg and surrounding areas.

A message has been doing the rounds on social media urging commuters to make alternative travelling plans as taxi drivers will be blocking all routes.

Both organisations say operations will continue as normal.