Panayiotou murder trial to resume today
Alleged wife killer Christopher Panayiotou is expected back in the dock on Tuesday.
The Port Elizabeth businessman allegedly hired men to kill his wife Jayde Panayiotou in April 2015.
The Port Elizabeth businessman allegedly hired men to kill his wife Jayde Panayiotou in April 2015.
The school teacher's body was found on the outskirts of Uitenage, a day after she was kidnapped outside her home.
After putting 40 witnesses on the stand, the state concluded its case in June.
Christopher Panayiotou’s defence is expected to call its first witness in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.
The court has already seen video footage of a sting operation during which the accused is in discussion with a man, who has confessed to being a middleman in a plot to kill Jayde Panayiotou.
WATCH: Secret video released of Panayiotou and Siyoni
The accused will be joined in the dock by co-accused Zolani Sibeko and Sinethembe Nenembe.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
