Outa wins interdict against Bank of Baroda
The court has granted the interdict just days after it dismissed an application by several Gupta-owned firms to stop the Indian-based bank from closing its accounts.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has won an interdict against the Bank of Baroda to freeze the rehabilitation trust fund accounts of Gupta-owned mines, worth nearly R2 billion.
The High Court in Pretoria has granted the interdict just days after it dismissed an application by several Gupta-owned firms to stop the Indian-based bank from closing its accounts, which is expected to happen at the end of September.
South Africa's big four banks have already cut ties with the controversial family.
Outa's Ben Theron says the ruling means Gupta mining trust accounts will be prevented from leaving South Africa.
“We got a court order instructing the Bank of Baroda to ensure that the money currently in plus sumremains in that until the court date where the court will then determine what ought to happen with that.”
In a statement, Theron says the interdict is a victory.
“This is another sweet victory for South Africa, with the prevention of Gupta mining trust accounts worth at least R1.75 billion from leaving our shores or being plundered by the Guptas. But the fight is far from over as we want to ensure that the Gupta family and those responsible for state capture are held accountable.”
Outa’s action was not opposed.
The interim order directs the Bank of Baroda to continue to hold the trust funds of the Optimum Mine Rehabilitation Trust and the Koornfontein Mine Rehabilitation Trust in interest-bearing accounts in the trusts’ names.
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: KPMG leaders were willing partners in state capture
-
Cosatu: All members behind strike against state capture
-
Gigaba employing delaying tactics over SAA financial statements?
-
[CARTOON] Concentrate!
-
Gordhan: SOEs must clear out rot before requesting bailouts
-
Cosatu strike receives backing from business groups
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.