NUM expects workers at NC diamond mine to go on strike
The workers are demanding a 10% wage hike across the board every year for three years, including housing subsidies and medical aid.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it expects several hundred workers at the Petra Diamonds’ Finsch Mine in the Northern Cape to go on a planned strike on Tuesday morning.
Last week, 67 workers at the mine staged a four-day protest underground and only agreed to surface on Friday morning.
When miners agreed to surface on Friday morning it was on condition that no disciplinary action would be taken against them.
The NUM’s Teboho Kgomongoe says that since surfacing, mine management has not attempted in any manner to contact them to try to reach a compromise in order to avoid a protest.
It is understood that a mass meeting between the union and its members was held on Monday night to further outline a plan of action.
Kgomongoe says workers have also been angered by an announcement that workers wouldn’t receive bonuses at the end of this month.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
