MKMVA: Support for no confidence motion against Mashaba is political

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is accusing the MKMVA of trying to rally support to unseat him because of allegations of tender manipulation against some of its members.

JOHANNESBURG - The uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has dismissed Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s claim that it’s only supporting a motion of no confidence against him because of allegations of tender manipulation against some of its members.

Mashaba is accusing the MKMVA of trying to rally support to unseat him because he has uncovered that two veterans gained over R200 million from deals related to the city’s broadband network tender.

But the MKMVA says that their support for the motion against Mashaba is purely political.

The association’s Carl Niehaus has also denied Mashaba's claims of a violent demonstration outside the council chambers being planned for Wednesday.

“The mayor’s claims regarding MKMVA’s support for a motion of no confidence in him are entirely unfounded. Unless it’s the mayor’s intention to stoke violence through whatever means.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)