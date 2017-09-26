Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with a girl

Jenner is expecting her first child who has apparently been going around telling people that they are due to have a girl.

LONDON - Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is reportedly having a baby girl with current boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old reality star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Travis Scott who has apparently been going around telling people that they are due to have a girl, TMZ claims.

The site reports: "Travis has been privately telling friends about the pregnancy for nearly two months, and Kylie is around five months pregnant."

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn't confirmed the new of her pregnancy personally, a spokesperson for her father, who was previously known as Bruce Jenner but now goes by the name Caitlyn Jenner after undergoing gender reassignment surgery, confirmed the news.

The representative told The Sun Online that Caitlyn had been told of the news and added: "All I can tell you is that it was some time ago."

Jenner's mother Kris Jenner is yet to comment on the pregnancy.

The momager was texted by Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer Ryan Seacrest and replied while he was on air hosting Live! With Kelly & Ryan on Monday.

Ryan said: "By the way, so, Kris says Kylie's not confirming anything. So, that's the news from the family this morning."

And asked about the speculation over the weekend, Kris said: "She's not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening."

It has been claimed Jenner's family are "over the moon" with the prospect of a new addition to the family.

A source said: "The family is over the moon! Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her immediate family. Kylie feels more prepared than ever to be a mom.''

It comes after a source claimed Jenner had "always wanted" to be a young mother.

They shared: "Kylie is doing well and is happy. Kylie always wanted to be a young mom. She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies! She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga's kid. The baby will be very well cared for and so loved. Kylie is excited that her baby will have cousins close to her age too!"