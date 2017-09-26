Kensington CPF concerned about increase in shootings

Residents took to social media on Monday night to express fear and anxiety amid the sound of gunfire.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a surge in shootings in Kensington. The community policing forum has expressed concern after several shots were fired in the vicinity of 12th Street on Monday night.

No injuries were reported and the motive for the gun violence is still unconfirmed.

Residents took to social media on Monday night to express fear and anxiety amid the sound of gunfire.

The forum earlier this month held a picket along Voortrekker Road calling for an end to gang violence and additional police resources.

The Kensington CPF's Zainulabideen Van Der Schyff said: “Last night we can confirm that there was a number of shootings that took place. From what we’re getting from residents and from our officials on the scene, shootings took place on 12th Street and shootings took place on 8th Avenue as well.”