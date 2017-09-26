Kensington CPF concerned about increase in shootings
Residents took to social media on Monday night to express fear and anxiety amid the sound of gunfire.
CAPE TOWN - There's been a surge in shootings in Kensington. The community policing forum has expressed concern after several shots were fired in the vicinity of 12th Street on Monday night.
No injuries were reported and the motive for the gun violence is still unconfirmed.
Residents took to social media on Monday night to express fear and anxiety amid the sound of gunfire.
The forum earlier this month held a picket along Voortrekker Road calling for an end to gang violence and additional police resources.
The Kensington CPF's Zainulabideen Van Der Schyff said: “Last night we can confirm that there was a number of shootings that took place. From what we’re getting from residents and from our officials on the scene, shootings took place on 12th Street and shootings took place on 8th Avenue as well.”
Popular in Local
-
Outa wins interdict against Bank of Baroda
-
Deputy principal shot dead at Ekurhuleni school
-
Fedusa warns it'll take action against Gigaba if he funds SOEs with PIC money
-
Cosatu: All members behind strike against state capture
-
'I've never made any request to access PIC pension funds to bail out SOEs'
-
Gordhan: KPMG leaders were willing partners in state capture
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.