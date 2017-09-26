Inquiry into M1 bridge collapse postponed again

The matter has been postponed to Tuesday after an expert from building material company Formscaff presented new evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been yet another delay on the first day back at the M1 Grayston Bridge inquiry.

Two people were killed and 19 others were injured when the scaffolding around the temporary bridge caved in on the busy Johannesburg highway in 2015.

The inquiry resumed with the cross-examination of an expert from Formscaff.

The engineering expert has presented new evidence, relating to what may have caused the temporary structure around the pedestrian bridge to cave in.

The inquiry has experienced several delays since the deadly collapse almost two years ago.

The Johannesburg Development Agency's legal representative Willem Le Roux says the postponements are unacceptable.

“This is a very serious matter and proceedings have been dragging on unnecessarily.”

Meanwhile, the inquiry's presiding officer Lennie Samuel insists despite today’s delay, all expert witnesses will be cross-examined by the end of this year.