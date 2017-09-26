Gigaba employing delaying tactics over SAA financial statements?

According to the Companies Act, SAA's annual financial statements should have been finalised on 31 August.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is demanding Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba provide reasons for breaching the Companies Act by not finalising the annual financial statements of South African Airways (SAA) within the stipulated time frame.

The opposition believes the airline is deliberately stalling, to give it time to find the funding necessary to make it appear that it's not bankrupt.

Gigaba is meeting with the Public Investment Corporation on Tuesday, ostensibly to discuss reports that he's looking to the continent's largest investment manager to bail out struggling parastatals.

According to the Companies Act, SAA's annual financial statements should have been finalised on 31 August.

The DA's Alf Lees says Minister Gigaba has used the delay as an excuse to extend Dudu Myeni's tenure as director and chair of the board.

“We all knew that there was a very good chance that they wouldn't be ready in time, especially since the airline is not a going concern. Had they published those statements they would have had a qualified opinion from the auditors.”

The airline has four days to repay its lenders and there's no time left for Parliament to approve another bailout from state coffers.

Next week Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance is due to discuss Gigaba's contention that the extension of Myeni's tenure is above board.