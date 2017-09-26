GDE ropes in E&Y to probe alleged financial irregularities at Klipspruit school

The school has been plagued by a series of disruptions this year, including the rejection of a black principal by the local coloured community.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department says that it will use several measures including an Ernest & Young forensic investigation into alleged financial irregularities to resolve the crisis at Klipspruit West Secondary School.

Educators boycotted lessons last week after some of their colleagues were barred from teaching over accusations of misconduct.

Community leader Anthony Phillips says: "Anything that’s underhanded, anything that the community is not satisfied you can be sure that the community will come back, they will take up their position again."