4 former Sars officials meet with KPMG
The group met with KMPG South Africa team and members of KPMG International to discuss the impact of the firm’s report to Sars.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials Ivan Pillay, Peter Richer, Yolisa Pikie and Adrian Lackay have met with KPMG on Tuesday.
In a statement released a short while ago, they say: “We are convinced that KPMG’s conduct has caused immense harm to a number of experienced individuals, their reputations and careers as public servants, and it damaged institutions like Sars.”
The four say they appreciate the company's efforts to finally give those affected by the report an opportunity to be heard.
They've called on KPMG to make a full and frank disclosure about its past conduct and make right the harm caused to individuals, public institutions, the country and the economy.
“We believe KPMG should make full and frank disclosure about their past conduct and institute credible initiatives to make right the harm that was caused to numerous individuals, to public institutions, to our country and the economy.”
The group also wants the report to be withdrawn in full in future.
“In our view, the ‘findings’ of the KPMG ‘forensic report’ to Sars, became the basis for the aborted criminal prosecution of the former Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, the former Sars Deputy Commissioner Pillay, and others, during October 2016.”
