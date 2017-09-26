Former SANDF Inspector-General Mxolisi Petane has died

The 59-year-old died of natural causes at the 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Former inspector general at the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Major-General Mxolisi Petane has died.

The 59-year-old died of natural causes at the 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria last week.

The SANDF has described Petane as a loyal officer.

He will receive a full military funeral.