Dlamini denies keeping low profile over sour relationship with Zuma

Sdumo dismissed reports that he’s been deliberately keeping a low profile since the May Day celebrations where Jacob Zuma was heckled.

FILE: Congress of South African Trade Unions's Sdumo Dlamini. Picture: Official Cosatu Facebook page.
one hour ago

DURBAN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President Sdumo Dlamini has dismissed suggestions that he's deliberately been keeping a low profile because of his relationship with President Jacob Zuma.

Dlamini was speaking at a briefing on the state of readiness in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of Wednesday's nationwide strike against state capture.

He has dismissed reports that he’s been on sick leave and deliberately keeping a low profile since the May Day celebrations in Bloemfontein where Zuma was heckled.

“I’m doing nothing else except Cosatu work every day, but I’m not going to ask you to follow me, I’m not Michael Jackson who’s a pop star.”

Dlamini has also hit out at other unions who’ve described Wednesday’s mass action as merely playing to the gallery.

The KZN Cosatu office has mobilised thousands of workers across the province to join demonstration warning state capture threatens to undo the country’s democratic gains.

