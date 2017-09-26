Dept: Why did 12 Klipspruit West school teachers fail to arrive for work?

The Gauteng Education Department on Monday met with teaching union Sadtu and community members in Soweto where it was agreed that classes would resume on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it's disappointed that 12 teachers and two general workers failed to arrive to work at the Klipspruit Secondary School on Tuesday morning.

The department on Monday met with teaching union South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and community members in Soweto where it was agreed that classes would resume on Tuesday.

There were reports of teacher intimidation prompting MEC Panyaza Lesufi to visit the school.

The department's Steve Mabona says the situation is now calm.

“The educators who did not come here they need to tell us why they didn’t come here. Because in terms of peace, it’s very peaceful, there are no threats, there’s no one who’s camping outside the school.”