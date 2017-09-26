Popular Topics
De Lange: Cop killings make it difficult for police to do job

Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange says officers will not be deterred from doing their job in light of recent police killings.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange says that officers will not be deterred from doing their job in light of recent police killings.

A police officer was killed while on duty in Soweto on Sunday.

A 14-year-old boy was also wounded in the shooting.

De Lange says that the killings make it difficult for officers to do their job.

"We have already sensitised our members to act very cautious when they’re confronted with situations like this, as I’m appealing to the community to please assist us."

