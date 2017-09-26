De Lange: Cop killings make it difficult for police to do job

Transport infrastructure an easy target, says City of Cape Town
Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange says officers will not be deterred from doing their job in light of recent police killings.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange says that officers will not be deterred from doing their job in light of recent police killings.
A police officer was killed while on duty in Soweto on Sunday.
A 14-year-old boy was also wounded in the shooting.
De Lange says that the killings make it difficult for officers to do their job.
"We have already sensitised our members to act very cautious when they’re confronted with situations like this, as I’m appealing to the community to please assist us."
