‘DA members must feel free to share views on contentious matters’
Bonginkosi Madikizela is one of two candidates who have publicly declared their candidacy to run for the party's leadership in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) interim provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the party has to allow for opposing views to be debated openly without fear of retribution or a witch hunt.
He is one of two candidates who have publicly declared their candidacy to run for the party's leadership in the Western Cape, but Eyewitness News understands it won't be a two-horse race.
Nominations for the job have officially closed and could be revealed as soon as Wednesday.
Madikizela says if the DA is to thrive under his leadership, members have to feel free to share different views on contentious matters.
He cites the controversy over Premier Helen Zille's tweet on colonialism as one of those instances.
“We’ve got to be frank and have those discussions that make us feel uncomfortable at times.”
Madikizela says an unresolved issue over whether he should have declared a birthday party hosted by friends and business people, allegedly connected to the department, was designed to sully his chances at next weekend's provincial congress.
“The intention here was never to take this matter forward and investigate it because there is no case.”
DA Provincial director Han-Marie van Zyl says multiple nominations have been received for all 13 positions that will be contested.
Popular in Politics
-
GP ANC: We support march against state capture, and not calls for Zuma to go
-
[CARTOON] Concentrate!
-
Application in Mashaba, Da Gama no confidence motions struck off the roll
-
[OPINION] ANC leadership race: Mantashe makes his position well known
-
Dlamini denies keeping low profile over sour relationship with Zuma
-
Just Coal CEO: We paid ANCYL for help with Eskom contract
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.