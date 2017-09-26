CT man in critical condition after hijacking

According to reports, he was approaching the robots at the corners of Jakes Gerwel Drive and Denneboom Road when a car stopped next to him and three men approached his car.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been hospitalised after he was shot during a hijacking along Jakes Gerwel Drive on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old man was on his way to deposit money at a nearby bank when the incident occurred.

According to reports, he was approaching the robots at the corners of Jakes Gerwel Drive and Denneboom Road when a car stopped next to him and three men approached his car.

The suspects opened fire and shot the man in the leg and assaulted him.

They fled the scene with his car and an undisclosed amount of money.

Metro EMS' Robert Daniels said: “WC government health emergency services received a call for help where a 52-year-old male was shot in the leg and rushed to N1 City hospital in a critical condition.”