CT man in critical condition after hijacking
According to reports, he was approaching the robots at the corners of Jakes Gerwel Drive and Denneboom Road when a car stopped next to him and three men approached his car.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been hospitalised after he was shot during a hijacking along Jakes Gerwel Drive on Tuesday.
The 52-year-old man was on his way to deposit money at a nearby bank when the incident occurred.
According to reports, he was approaching the robots at the corners of Jakes Gerwel Drive and Denneboom Road when a car stopped next to him and three men approached his car.
The suspects opened fire and shot the man in the leg and assaulted him.
They fled the scene with his car and an undisclosed amount of money.
Metro EMS' Robert Daniels said: “WC government health emergency services received a call for help where a 52-year-old male was shot in the leg and rushed to N1 City hospital in a critical condition.”
Popular in Local
-
Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo parts ways with Guptas' Oakbay Resources
-
Fedusa warns it'll take action against Gigaba if he funds SOEs with PIC money
-
Deputy principal shot dead at Ekurhuleni school
-
Outa wins interdict against Bank of Baroda
-
'I've never made any request to access PIC pension funds to bail out SOEs'
-
[CARTOON] Concentrate!
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.