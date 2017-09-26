CT cop killer sentenced to life

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

CT cop killer sentenced to life

Sergeant Bafundi Mdlalo was shot and killed at his Mitchells Plain home in July 2013.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has sentenced a man to life behind bars for the murder of a Cape Town police officer.

Mziwedingwa Putase heard his fate when he appeared in the dock on Friday.

Sergeant Bafundi Mdlalo was shot and killed at his Mitchells Plain home in July 2013.

Putase was convicted for being the mastermind behind 34-year-old Sergeant Mdlalo's killing.

He was also found guilty on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and theft of a firearm.

The court described Putase as a daring killer who intentionally shot and killed Mdlalo in a cold-blooded and merciless manner.

Mdlalo was gunned down in front of his three-year-old son and wife, who is also a police officer.

Provincial Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula has welcomed the hefty sentence and has thanked the SAPS members involved in putting the officer's killer behind bars.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA