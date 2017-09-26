CT cop killer sentenced to life

Sergeant Bafundi Mdlalo was shot and killed at his Mitchells Plain home in July 2013.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has sentenced a man to life behind bars for the murder of a Cape Town police officer.

Mziwedingwa Putase heard his fate when he appeared in the dock on Friday.

Putase was convicted for being the mastermind behind 34-year-old Sergeant Mdlalo's killing.

He was also found guilty on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and theft of a firearm.

The court described Putase as a daring killer who intentionally shot and killed Mdlalo in a cold-blooded and merciless manner.

Mdlalo was gunned down in front of his three-year-old son and wife, who is also a police officer.

Provincial Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula has welcomed the hefty sentence and has thanked the SAPS members involved in putting the officer's killer behind bars.