Cosatu: Prasa corruption contributes poor train services in WC
Cosatu has also called a nationwide strike for Wednesday in protest against corruption and state capture.
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape will lead a protest outside the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s head offices in Cape Town on Wednesday.
The trade union federation’s provincial officials believe alleged corruption at the rail operator is contributing towards its failure to supply reliable train services.
Provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich says: “Prasa’s providing a horrendous transport service to its members. The trains are in a bad shape. The service providers are lying to commuters when there are no trains available and they’re overcharging people for tickets when there are no seats on the trains available for the tickets they've sold.”
Meanwhile, in an unprecedented move, a national strike planned for Wednesday has received the backing of several business associations.
Business Leadership South Africa has pledged its support for Cosatu-led industrial action.
The labour federation called the strike to protest corruption and state capture.
Additional reporting by Clement Manyathela.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
