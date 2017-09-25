Zuma calls for end to practices violating children’s rights
President Jacob Zuma spoke at a national Heritage Day celebration in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has called on South Africans to be informed by the Constitution and its values in promoting culture and heritage.
Speaking at a national Heritage Day celebration in Mpumalanga, he said people should end cultural practices that violate children’s rights.
This year’s theme is “The Year of OR Tambo: Celebrating Our Liberation Heritage”.
Zuma spoke about the safety of young people at initiation schools.
“Let us also ensure maximum health, safety and security in the initiation schools. Let us ensure these are sanctioned by the relevant authorities, such as traditional leaders, to protect our young people.”
The president also called on all cultural groups across South Africa to enhance nation building, social cohesion and national reconciliation.
“We recall the rich history of the struggle which brought us the freedom and democracy we enjoy today. We declared 2017 the year of Oliver Reginald Tambo who dedicated his entire adult life to the struggle for our liberation.”
