WC Education Dept won't tolerate bullying in schools

Last week, a video surfaced showing a girl and a boy punching a 14-year-old at the De Kuilen High School in Kuils River.

Picture: Pixabay
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Education Department has reiterated it will not tolerate bullying at any of its schools.

Last week, a video surfaced showing a girl and a boy punching a 14-year-old at the De Kuilen High School in Kuils River.

The Western Cape Education has ordered the three De Kuilen High School pupils not to attend the last few days of school of this term.

Police and education officials are investigating the incident which happened at the Kuils River school on Thursday.

In the video, which has been widely circulated the 14-year-old victim is being held by the neck and repeatedly punched in the face.

The alleged perpetrators are both set to face a disciplinary hearing at the beginning of next term.

