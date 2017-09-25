WC Education Dept won't tolerate bullying in schools
Last week, a video surfaced showing a girl and a boy punching a 14-year-old at the De Kuilen High School in Kuils River.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Education Department has reiterated it will not tolerate bullying at any of its schools.
Last week, a video surfaced showing a girl and a boy punching a 14-year-old at the De Kuilen High School in Kuils River.
The Western Cape Education has ordered the three De Kuilen High School pupils not to attend the last few days of school of this term.
Police and education officials are investigating the incident which happened at the Kuils River school on Thursday.
In the video, which has been widely circulated the 14-year-old victim is being held by the neck and repeatedly punched in the face.
The alleged perpetrators are both set to face a disciplinary hearing at the beginning of next term.
Popular in Local
-
SABC in hot water again over Dlamini-Zuma referencing
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 September 2017
-
More than 20 injured in CT taxi accident
-
Pick n Pay to start selling food on credit
-
Gigaba: Treasury not looking to use PIC funds to bail out SOEs
-
Maimane: Why are we using people’s pension to fly rich people?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.