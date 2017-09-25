Thousands flock to Zeitz Mocaa since opening

The museum's Chief Operating Officer Sabine Lehmann says Sunday afternoon appears to be the busiest time since its grand opening on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - About 5,000 art lovers have flocked to the Zeitz Mocaa every day since the museum, dedicated to contemporary art, opened its doors.

It occupies the floors below the Silos Hotel as well as 42-grain silos at the V&A Waterfront.

Lehmann says visitors are predominantly locals, but international tourists are just as curious to see it.

“We’re so excited that visitors have come out to see part of our grand public opening weekend. We’ve had about 5,000 people per day. There are long queues with about 45-minute wait to get in, but people are patient and they’re enjoying the vibe. Once they get inside, it is so wonderful to see them get excited about the architecture and what’s inside the building.”

The Zeitz Mocaa will be closed on Tuesdays.

