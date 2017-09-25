Suspected drug dealer to appear in court in East London

The man was found in possession of narcotics worth an estimated R1.8 million.

CAPE TOWN – A suspected drug dealer who has been arrested for the possession of narcotics worth an estimated R1.8 million in the Eastern Cape is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The man was apprehended at his flat in East London over the weekend.

Officers discovered tik and cocaine unhidden in a safe.

The Hawks’ Anelisa Feni says: "They found cash worth R12,500 and some equipment which is believed to have been used in the manufacturing of cocaine. He will appear in court on Tuesday."