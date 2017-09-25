Sisulu: ANC needs new vision that embraces those who tell the truth
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the party needs a new vision.
JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the African National Congress (ANC) needs to emerge with a new vision that embraces those who tell the truth.
She was speaking at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's annual fundraising banquet in Fordsburg.
Sisulu says that Kathrada's criticism of the ANC before he died were made by a man who wanted to see a better ANC.
“He wanted to a see an ANC devoid of greed and corruption. He wanted a renewed ANC that’s the hope of our people.”
Sisulu says that as the party heads towards its national conference in December, she hopes that a new vision will emerge.
“It’s about a new vision based on the life of someone like Kathrada.”
She says that Kathrada was vilified while he was alive for pointing out painful truths.
The minister says that comrades now kill for positions of power in the party and when allegations of corruption are brought against them.
Sisulu says former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa died because he challenged corruption.
Sisulu says that despite great strides made since 1994, the ANC needs to reinvent itself starting from its 54th national conference in December this year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
