SA promises record profits, carnival in bid for 2023 Rugby World Cup

The bid committee is on Monday presenting before the World Rugby Council in London and South Africa is up against Ireland and France.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023 is promising record profits, the most player-centric tournament ever and a nationwide carnival.

The bid committee is on Monday presenting before the World Rugby Council in London and South Africa is up against Ireland and France.

The 50-minute presentation was led by the Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Sport and Recreation Thulas Nxesi.

SA Rugby says a South African Rugby World Cup in 2023 would be an unbeatable triple-win, for the sport, supporters and the players.

The Rugby World Cup company will announce a preferred candidate on 31 October and that recommendation will be put to a vote of the World Rugby Council on 15 November.

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, says South Africa ticks every single box of the financial, commercial and logistical requirements of the host.

“But we go way beyond the minimum requirements to set us apart as a candidate.

“We were asked to provide a minimum guarantee of £120 million but with unqualified support from our government we are offering an extra £40 million.

“We were asked to provide eight venues, the smallest of which must have a minimum capacity of 15,000, but we offer eight venues – purpose-built for rugby and requiring no upgrading – with the smallest one offering a fully seated capacity of 43,500.”

Ramaphosa addressed World Rugby Council of the power of rugby to unite peoples: “In 1995, the Rugby World Cup cemented the bonds between our diverse people.

“In 2023, we hope to use the Rugby World Cup to inspire and unite not only South Africans, but the global community of nations. In a world facing the threat of polarisation, intolerance and indifference, South Africa is best poised to demonstrate that rugby can break barriers, create hope and unite humanity.”

Meanwhile, Minister Nxesi says South Africa’s bid is simple.

“We promise to make World Rugby proud by hosting an unforgettable celebration of rugby that delivers on every single bid requirement.

“We don’t need to build new stadia or upgrade old ones; we don’t need to find hotel rooms and you don’t need to worry about the guarantees. We don’t need to pass new legislation. Every last detail of the required specification is already in place.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)