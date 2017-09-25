SA praises Banyana Banyana after being crowned Cosafa Cup champs
The team beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the final at the at the Barbourfields Stadium.
CAPE TOWN – South Africans have posted their congratulations to Banyana Banyana on social media following their Cosafa Women’s Championship victory.
The team beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the final at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday.
Leandra Smeda and Thembi Kgatlana scored the goals to secure Banyana’s fourth Cosafa Championship title.
Smeda was excited after winning her first Cosafa gold medal.
"We fought hard and we knew it was going to be a tough game. We did well as a team and fought until the end. I hope this will motivate the team to continue working hard."
Advocate Thuli Madonsela and many other South Africans took to social media to congratulate the team.
Congratulations Banyana Banyana for putting us on a winning streak. Well done! https://t.co/Wuuiayhzr4— Adv Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) September 24, 2017
Congratulations to Banyana Banyana for winning the #COSAFAWomensChamps trophy!— Mikey Mashila (@MikeyMashila) September 25, 2017
🇿🇦🏆 pic.twitter.com/Xg0iu5QiGB
Can we just admire and celebrate @Banyana_Banyana today #COSAFAWomensChamps pic.twitter.com/ggWWkyVkoc— Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) September 25, 2017
SA Women's football team - the only team repping for all our national teams! Well done @Banyana_Banyana— Sanani Mangisa (@ladysans) September 25, 2017
Congrats to Banyana Banyana on their resent win, still waiting for a day to see them in the pitch against Bafana Bafana. I bet they'd win— Yama'KHOSI👑 (@VeeKaNkosi) September 25, 2017
Congratulations to Banyana Banyana for winning the Cosafa Cup👏🏽✊🏾👊🏿👍🏿-The Exp Brkf-7-10 @touchhdonline— glenzito (@GlenLewisSA) September 25, 2017
Congratulations @Banyana_Banyana, 2017 COSAFA CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!#proudlysouthafrucan#womensfootball pic.twitter.com/wJa2uAnMaL— Futballing Girls (@futballinggirls) September 24, 2017
The win means that Banyana Banyana interim head coach Desiree Ellis becomes the first South African to win the Cosafa Cup as both player and coach.
Ellis won her first gold medal in 2002, where she played against the current head coach of Zimbabwe.
