Go

SA praises Banyana Banyana after being crowned Cosafa Cup champs

The team beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the final at the at the Barbourfields Stadium.

Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana (L) and Leandra Smeda (R) celebrate after winning the Cosafa Women’s Championship against Zimababwe at the Barbourfields Stadium, on 24 September 2017. Picture: safa.net
Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana (L) and Leandra Smeda (R) celebrate after winning the Cosafa Women’s Championship against Zimababwe at the Barbourfields Stadium, on 24 September 2017. Picture: safa.net
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – South Africans have posted their congratulations to Banyana Banyana on social media following their Cosafa Women’s Championship victory.

The team beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the final at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Leandra Smeda and Thembi Kgatlana scored the goals to secure Banyana’s fourth Cosafa Championship title.

Smeda was excited after winning her first Cosafa gold medal.

"We fought hard and we knew it was going to be a tough game. We did well as a team and fought until the end. I hope this will motivate the team to continue working hard."

Advocate Thuli Madonsela and many other South Africans took to social media to congratulate the team.

The win means that Banyana Banyana interim head coach Desiree Ellis becomes the first South African to win the Cosafa Cup as both player and coach.

Ellis won her first gold medal in 2002, where she played against the current head coach of Zimbabwe.

