Police still searching for Ocean View boy's killers
Aqeel Davids (9) was killed while his family was preparing for his grandmother's wedding, which was meant to take place later that day.
CAPE TOWN – More than two weeks after an Ocean View child was killed in a suspected gang crossfire, police are still searching for his murderers.
Nine-year-old Aqeel Davids was killed while his family was preparing for his grandmother's wedding, which was meant to take place later that day.
According to relatives, a man was chased into the family’s house and gangsters opened fire hitting the boy in the head.
Cape Town police say that arrests have yet to be made in connection with the murder of Davids in Ocean View.
But the investigation into his killing is continuing.
The Ocean View community has been was rocked by a series of protests over the past week, as frustrated residents have taken to the streets claiming a lack of police visibility in the area, and an increase in gang violence.
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato visited the area on Friday to hear the complaints first hand.
Meanwhile, police management has undertaken to bolster the deployment of officers to patrol the area.
WATCH: Water cannons & rubber bullets: Ocean View residents clash with cops
