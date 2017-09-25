Police officer gunned down in Soweto

The officer and two colleagues were following a vehicle in Mofolo south on Sunday when the occupants opened fire.

JOHANNESBURG – A police officer has been gunned down on duty in Soweto.

The officer and two colleagues were following a vehicle in Mofolo south on Sunday when the occupants opened fire.

The constable was shot in the upper body and died on the scene.

A teenager who was walking past at the time was also wounded in the shooting.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange has condemned the crime and is urging anyone with information on the gunmen to contact police.

More to follow.