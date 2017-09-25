Police officer gunned down in Soweto

Canadian national dies in diving incident at Cape Point
Local
The officer and two colleagues were following a vehicle in Mofolo south on Sunday when the occupants opened fire.
JOHANNESBURG – A police officer has been gunned down on duty in Soweto.
The officer and two colleagues were following a vehicle in Mofolo south on Sunday when the occupants opened fire.
The constable was shot in the upper body and died on the scene.
A teenager who was walking past at the time was also wounded in the shooting.
Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange has condemned the crime and is urging anyone with information on the gunmen to contact police.
More to follow.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.