NUM's bid to avert job losses after institutions, banks closed Guptas' accounts

Gupta-linked companies recently lost a court bid to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing their remaining accounts in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says its decided to meet with various institutions, including banks that closed the Gupta family’s accounts in an attempt to prevent a jobs bloodbath.

NUM leaders met for a national executive committee meeting at the weekend and are expected to hold a briefing tomorrow to discuss their resolutions.

The union's president Piet Matosa said: “We have taken a number of decisions. And those decisions include meeting and approaching a number of institutions.”