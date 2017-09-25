Popular Topics
N2 at Sir Lowry's Pass closed amid protests

It is unclear what the demonstration is about at this stage.

Motorists are urged to be careful as the N2 at Sir Lowry's Pass is closed. Picture: Freeimages.com
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The N2 has been closed at Sir Lowry's Pass. Protests have erupted in the area.

Residents are reportedly demanding electricity in the area.

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “Currently we’ve got a situation on the N2 in Lwandle between Sir Lowry's Pass and Somerset West.

"Protesters are burning tyres on the side of the freeway, motorists are urged to be careful. There are police and traffic cops at the scene and we will try to clear the road as soon as possible.”

