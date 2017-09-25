N2 at Sir Lowry's Pass closed amid protests

It is unclear what the demonstration is about at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - The N2 has been closed at Sir Lowry's Pass. Protests have erupted in the area.

Residents are reportedly demanding electricity in the area.

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “Currently we’ve got a situation on the N2 in Lwandle between Sir Lowry's Pass and Somerset West.

"Protesters are burning tyres on the side of the freeway, motorists are urged to be careful. There are police and traffic cops at the scene and we will try to clear the road as soon as possible.”