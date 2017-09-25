N2 at Sir Lowry's Pass closed amid protests

Long weekend: Over 20 dead & dozens injured on the roads
Local
It is unclear what the demonstration is about at this stage.
CAPE TOWN - The N2 has been closed at Sir Lowry's Pass. Protests have erupted in the area.
Residents are reportedly demanding electricity in the area.
Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “Currently we’ve got a situation on the N2 in Lwandle between Sir Lowry's Pass and Somerset West.
"Protesters are burning tyres on the side of the freeway, motorists are urged to be careful. There are police and traffic cops at the scene and we will try to clear the road as soon as possible.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.