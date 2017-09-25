Minister urges motorists to obey road rules as death toll climbs
At least 25 people have been killed on the country’s roads so far since the beginning of the Heritage Day long weekend.
JOHANNESBURG – As thousands are expected to make their way back home tomorrow following the long weekend, the Transport Ministry has raised concerns over the increasing number of fatalities on the country's roads.
Minister Joe Maswangayni has urged motorists to obey road rules to avoid further road fatalities.
At least 25 people have been killed on the country’s roads so far since the beginning of the Heritage Day long weekend.
The Transport Ministry’s Ishmael Mnisi says traffic officials have been deployed to major routes across the country.
“Our law enforcement officers are deployed in all the known hazarder’s areas in our country.”
Mnisi says those found to be flouting road rules will be arrested.
“To make sure that those who don’t obey the rules of the road are apprehended on the spot.”
Transport officials have warned motorists particularly against driving under the influence of alcohol and using their cellphones while behind the wheel.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.