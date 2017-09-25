Minister urges motorists to obey road rules as death toll climbs

At least 25 people have been killed on the country’s roads so far since the beginning of the Heritage Day long weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – As thousands are expected to make their way back home tomorrow following the long weekend, the Transport Ministry has raised concerns over the increasing number of fatalities on the country's roads.

Minister Joe Maswangayni has urged motorists to obey road rules to avoid further road fatalities.

At least 25 people have been killed on the country’s roads so far since the beginning of the Heritage Day long weekend.

The Transport Ministry’s Ishmael Mnisi says traffic officials have been deployed to major routes across the country.

“Our law enforcement officers are deployed in all the known hazarder’s areas in our country.”

Mnisi says those found to be flouting road rules will be arrested.

“To make sure that those who don’t obey the rules of the road are apprehended on the spot.”

Transport officials have warned motorists particularly against driving under the influence of alcohol and using their cellphones while behind the wheel.