Mashaba accuses MKMVA of interfering in confidence vote to cover own tracks

Herman Mashaba says at least two senior MKMVA members have a stake in companies that benefitted up to R200 million from the city's tender.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba claims members of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) are meddling in the African National Congress (ANC)'s no confidence motion against him because some of them are implicated in tender fraud.

Mashaba says he is in possession of a preliminary report that shows that at least two senior members of the MKMVA have a stake in companies that benefitted up to R200 million from the city's purchase of a broadband network.

The mayor launched a forensic investigation into the previous administration's decision to purchase the 900 kilometre fibre network for R13 billion despite having no business plan or capacity to manage it.

He says the report shows that some members of the MKMVA were deeply involved in manipulating the city's tender processes.

“Instead of working with society to show that we can protect public money, they want the government that has long descended and protected this corruption.”

However, the MKMVA has challenged Mashaba to substantiate his claims.

The association's Carl Niehaus says Mashaba must prove his claims in court.

Niehaus has gone further to say there's nothing untoward about veterans benefiting from doing business with municipalities.

“The mayor must not try and cast suspicion on perfectly legal and perfectly provided for in terms of legislation actions that the MKMVA has taken.”