Mashaba accuses MKMVA of interfering in confidence vote to cover own tracks
Herman Mashaba says at least two senior MKMVA members have a stake in companies that benefitted up to R200 million from the city's tender.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba claims members of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) are meddling in the African National Congress (ANC)'s no confidence motion against him because some of them are implicated in tender fraud.
Mashaba says he is in possession of a preliminary report that shows that at least two senior members of the MKMVA have a stake in companies that benefitted up to R200 million from the city's purchase of a broadband network.
The mayor launched a forensic investigation into the previous administration's decision to purchase the 900 kilometre fibre network for R13 billion despite having no business plan or capacity to manage it.
He says the report shows that some members of the MKMVA were deeply involved in manipulating the city's tender processes.
“Instead of working with society to show that we can protect public money, they want the government that has long descended and protected this corruption.”
However, the MKMVA has challenged Mashaba to substantiate his claims.
The association's Carl Niehaus says Mashaba must prove his claims in court.
Niehaus has gone further to say there's nothing untoward about veterans benefiting from doing business with municipalities.
“The mayor must not try and cast suspicion on perfectly legal and perfectly provided for in terms of legislation actions that the MKMVA has taken.”
Popular in Politics
-
Just Coal CEO: We paid ANCYL for help with Eskom contract
-
Joe Singh sees nothing wrong with paying R500k for a political favour
-
Dlamini-Zuma urges media to report truthfully
-
[LISTEN] In his own words: Just Coal’s Joe Singh on ANCYL payment
-
Be factual in criticising judiciary, Mogoeng appeals to politicians
-
Maimane: Why are we using people’s pension to fly rich people?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.