Maimane: Why are we using people’s pension to fly rich people?

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says South Africans need a government that’s focused on creating economic opportunities instead of stealing people's pension funds.

Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila has claimed that there is a plan to remove him as the chief executive to create easier access to the R1.9 trillion he manages in government employee pensions.

Matjila says that efforts to unseat him follow his refusal to authorise a R6 billion loan requested by South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni.

Maimane says the use of public money to benefit the rich is unacceptable.

“They want to take people’s pension money so that they can bail out Dudu Myeni at SAA. Why are we using the people’s pension to fund rich people who are flying?”