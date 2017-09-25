Long weekend: Over 20 dead & dozens injured on the roads

Motorists are being reminded to exercise extreme caution, especially in these traffic conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession company says over 1,900 cars are passing through the Mooiriver Toll Plaza hourly as motorists make their way from long weekend journeys.

More than 20 people were confirmed dead and dozens injured on the roads at the start of the three-day weekend.

The N3 toll concessions company's spokesperson Con Roux says no major incidents have been reported along the busy route.

“We did have an earlier motorcycle crash in the vicinity of the Tugela River and once again a reminder to all motorists to exercise extreme caution especially in these traffic conditions.”