Long weekend: Over 20 dead & dozens injured on the roads
Motorists are being reminded to exercise extreme caution, especially in these traffic conditions.
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession company says over 1,900 cars are passing through the Mooiriver Toll Plaza hourly as motorists make their way from long weekend journeys.
More than 20 people were confirmed dead and dozens injured on the roads at the start of the three-day weekend.
The N3 toll concessions company's spokesperson Con Roux says no major incidents have been reported along the busy route.
“We did have an earlier motorcycle crash in the vicinity of the Tugela River and once again a reminder to all motorists to exercise extreme caution especially in these traffic conditions.”
Popular in Local
-
Just Coal CEO: We paid ANCYL for help with Eskom contract
-
Dlamini-Zuma urges media to report truthfully
-
Joe Singh sees nothing wrong with paying R500k for a political favour
-
More than 20 injured in CT taxi accident
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 September 2017
-
SABC in hot water again over Dlamini-Zuma referencing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.