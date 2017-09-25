Popular Topics
[LISTEN] In his own words: Just Coal’s Joe Singh on ANCYL payment

| When Eskom gave notice to terminate a contract with Just Coal after 10 years, CEO Joe Singh sought help from the ANCYL.

JOHANNESBURG - Just Coal CEO Joe Singh has admitted to paying R500,000 to the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in return for help with a political solution to the firm's problems with Eskom.

When Eskom gave notice to terminate a contract with Just Coal after 10 years, Singh sought help from the ANCYL.

Singh says he gave R500,000 to the ANCYL with the expectation that he would have someone politically aligned that could deal with Matshela Koko, who he says was powerful within Eskom.

Listen to the audio above for more.

