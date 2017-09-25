Lindiwe Sisulu: ANC needs to renew itself

Presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu says anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada died an angry man due to the state of affairs within the African National Congress.

JOHANNESBURG – Presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu says anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada died an angry man due to the state of affairs within the African National Congress (ANC) and that his death and subsequent funeral were a pivotal moment in the history of the party.

Sisulu gave the keynote speech at the Ahmed Kathrada annual fundraising banquet in Fordsburg on Sunday evening, highlighting among many challenges the need for the governing party to save itself.

An emotional Sisulu reflected on the life of Kathrada, saying that the ANC needs to renew itself and take forward the value systems of Kathrada.

“Something so great to undermine historic people’s resolve to protect one another and work for the betterment of many and not a few.”

Sisulu said she believed Kathrada died an angry man.

“Ahmed Kathrada could not be dismissed as ambitious when he expressed his honest views.”

Earlier this year, former President Kgalema Motlanthe received a standing ovation when he read out extracts of Kathrada’s open letter to President Jacob Zuma, asking him to step down.

NO INTEREST IN LEADERSHIP BATTLES

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said it has no interest in being part of the leadership race of the ANC.

It said its mission is to host as many of the leaders of the ANC and other political movements over the next few years at its events.

The foundation said it doesn't have comment on Sisulu’s policy platforms in terms of her leadership race within the ANC but says her stance on non-racialism is in alignment with the foundation’s core work.

The foundations Neeshan Balton said: “The candidate must meet those standards spelt out in the Constitutional Court judgment on President Jacob Zuma’s case with the Public Protector.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)