Lesufi introduces learning camps to assist matriculants

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says learning camps will be introduced to ensure matric pupils catch up before year-end exams.

The Klipspruit Secondary School has been in the spotlight since the appointment of a black principal sparked tensions with community members demanding a coloured principal be employed instead.

MEC Lesufi is calling on parents of pupils at Klipspruit West Secondary and the province to support their children ahead of the end-year exams.

“This thing of playing loud music, [singing Benny Maverick’s Memeza song] ‘Ngizo Memeza, memeza’ must come to an end during the weekend. Our children must be given an opportunity to study in an environment that is conducive.”

Lesufi says the department has invested R180 million in matric camps to support pupils.

“There are those who have failed their mid-year exams and their third quarter exams but we’re starting afresh to teach them. It’s a massive investment, we’ve invested over R180 million in this camp.”

Lesufi says after KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have the highest number of matrics registered to write their end of the year paper.

SCHOOL VIOLENCE

The MEC says his department is investigating several incidents of violence on school premises.

His comments come amid concern at the apparent increase in violence at the country's schools with most cases now recorded on cellphone video.

Last week, a 13-year-old boy died possibly as a result of injuries he sustained while fighting off bullies at a school in Ekurhuleni.

Lesufi says his department is following the case closely and is expecting a set of reports on the matter on Tuesday.

“If there is a learner that is going to be identified to be responsible for this, and if indeed the investigation confirms an element of bullying, we will take this up.”

He says he has also noted the case of the pupil who took needles to school and started jabbing other children with them.

“We’re waiting for preliminary reports on that case as well. And I want to assure parents of the affected learners that we will do everything as the state to protect their children.”

The MEC says he doesn’t want parents to feel like their children are unsafe and that the department has asked for sister departments to help close the cases quickly.