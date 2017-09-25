Klipspruit West Secondary one of schools Lesufi is concerned about
Panyaza Lesufi has been speaking at the school where he's on a clean-up campaign as part of the "I Care, We Care” programme that's aimed at fighting the destruction of public property.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the Klipspruit West Secondary School in Soweto is one of the schools he's concerned about ahead of this year's matric exams.
Lesufi has been speaking at the school in the last half hour where he's on a clean-up campaign as part of the "I Care, We Care” programme that's aimed at fighting the destruction of public property.
The school has been plagued by various problems this year, including racial tension between staff and the local community as well as claims of misconduct against a group of teachers.
