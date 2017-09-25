Cosatu to embark on nationwide protest against poor train services

On Wednesday the trade union federation will embark on a nationwide strike against various issues and also call for President Jacob Zuma to be removed.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu will this week march to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s provincial office to protest against poor train services.

Cosatu Provincial Secretary Tony Ehrenreich says train services will also get their attention.

"Prasa is providing a horrendous transport service to its members. Trains are in bad shape. Service providers are lying to commuters when there are no trains available. They are overcharging people for tickets when there are no seats on the train available for the tickets that they sold."

