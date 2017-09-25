Cosatu: All members behind strike against state capture

It insists there are no divisions on the matter despite its former affiliated union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) calling the stay-away 'a desperate move'.

Cosatu says it’s written to the African National Congress national structures and is also speaking to lobby groups including the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

The union’s general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says it’s ready for Wednesday’s strike.

"We had to go to the CCMA for the labour relation that we all agreed upon that workers, when they go to the protest action, they need to be protected.

"That’s the only reason we could not join others in relation to those issues, but we never opposed anything that deals with state capture."