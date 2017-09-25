Capetonians fail to reach daily water usage target

The City earlier released the current dam levels which are sitting at 37.5%.

CAPE TOWN - City bosses say Capetonians have not reduced water consumption sufficiently to reach the daily target of 500 million litres per day.

Officials are appealing to Capetonians to reduce the water flow by adjusting the stop-cocks on properties.

The city's Xanthea Limberg says saving water must be the new normal for all residents.

“We will continue to approach this drought crisis with every resource and avenue at our disposal. We need the whole of society to stand with us to get through this drought.”

Meanwhile, University of Cape Town (UCT) researchers say harvesting stormwater may be the key to off-set the current water shortage.

Researchers say the stormwater that falls on the city at the moment is managed through a network of ponds and channels.

It's then diverted into rivers and out to sea.

Civil engineer and PhD researcher John Okedi estimates at least 15 million kilolitres of stormwater is lost annually in the Cape.

But there’s a drawback of harvesting it, as it's usually very dirty.

Building the infrastructure for the system could take several years, but researchers believe this may be a valuable way to supplement the mother city's water supply.

Researchers are convinced it's a cheaper alternative compared to desalination.

Aquifer management is being explored as another option which may add 33 million litres of potable water into the system.

This method has already been effectively implemented along the West Coast, albeit on a small-scale.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)