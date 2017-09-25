Capetonians fail to reach daily water usage target
The City earlier released the current dam levels which are sitting at 37.5%.
CAPE TOWN - City bosses say Capetonians have not reduced water consumption sufficiently to reach the daily target of 500 million litres per day.
The City of Cape Town earlier released the current dam levels which are sitting at 37.5%.
Officials are appealing to Capetonians to reduce the water flow by adjusting the stop-cocks on properties.
The city's Xanthea Limberg says saving water must be the new normal for all residents.
“We will continue to approach this drought crisis with every resource and avenue at our disposal. We need the whole of society to stand with us to get through this drought.”
Meanwhile, University of Cape Town (UCT) researchers say harvesting stormwater may be the key to off-set the current water shortage.
Researchers say the stormwater that falls on the city at the moment is managed through a network of ponds and channels.
It's then diverted into rivers and out to sea.
Civil engineer and PhD researcher John Okedi estimates at least 15 million kilolitres of stormwater is lost annually in the Cape.
But there’s a drawback of harvesting it, as it's usually very dirty.
Building the infrastructure for the system could take several years, but researchers believe this may be a valuable way to supplement the mother city's water supply.
Researchers are convinced it's a cheaper alternative compared to desalination.
Aquifer management is being explored as another option which may add 33 million litres of potable water into the system.
This method has already been effectively implemented along the West Coast, albeit on a small-scale.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.