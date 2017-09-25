Cape Town police launch manhunt for bus driver's killer

Police say they are investigating a case of murder after a Golden Arrow bus driver was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot and killed a bus driver in Nyanga.

The driver was killed while at the wheel of a Golden Arrow bus during an attempted robbery on Saturday afternoon.

Golden Arrow has strongly condemned the incident.

It’s understood that the driver was transporting passengers in Nyanga East at the time.

The police's André Traut said: “The incident resulted in the bus colliding with two houses. Fortunately, no one else was injured.”

Golden Arrow’s Bronwen Dyke-Beyers says the company will assist police in the investigation.

“We will work as closely as possible with the South African Police Services to ensure that these perpetrators are caught and brought to book.”

Authorities have called on anyone with information to contact law enforcement.