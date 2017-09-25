Canadian national dies in diving incident at Cape Point

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the man at Smitswinkel Bay on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says a Canadian national who had been diving at Cape Point has died.

The man reportedly surfaced from a scuba dive without a pulse.

Meanwhile, a search is underway for a man who apparently fell overboard a boat off Mossel Bay.

The exact circumstances are unclear at this stage but the NSRI says that the 37-year-old may have fallen overboard last night.

An extensive search revealed no sign of the missing man.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)