7 killed after car plunges into dam

JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged that seven people, including a 10-month-old baby, have drowned in KwaZulu-Natal after their car plunged into a dam.

Police and rescue divers retrieved the bodies on Sunday.

Spokesperson for the provincial Transport Department Kwanele Ncalane said: “We received reports yesterday that a driver lost control of the vehicle. All occupants inside the vehicle drowned.”

An investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the tragedy.

During a separate incident on Sunday, three people were killed after their car landed on a railway line.

The incident took place between De Rust and Dysselsdorp in the Eden district.

In a major crash in Mpumalanga on Saturday, seven people were killed when a bakkie they were travelling in overturned in Verena. At least five people, including the driver, were injured.

Three more lives were lost when a truck crashed into the side of their light motor vehicle at the N12 and R50 split in Delmas over the weekend.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has urged motorists to obey road rules to avoid further road fatalities.

Transport officials have warned motorists against driving under the influence of alcohol and using their cellphones while behind the wheel.

