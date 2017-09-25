7 killed after car plunges into dam
Police and rescue divers retrieved the bodies on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged that seven people, including a 10-month-old baby, have drowned in KwaZulu-Natal after their car plunged into a dam.
Police and rescue divers retrieved the bodies on Sunday.
Spokesperson for the provincial Transport Department Kwanele Ncalane said: “We received reports yesterday that a driver lost control of the vehicle. All occupants inside the vehicle drowned.”
An investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the tragedy.
During a separate incident on Sunday, three people were killed after their car landed on a railway line.
The incident took place between De Rust and Dysselsdorp in the Eden district.
In a major crash in Mpumalanga on Saturday, seven people were killed when a bakkie they were travelling in overturned in Verena. At least five people, including the driver, were injured.
Three more lives were lost when a truck crashed into the side of their light motor vehicle at the N12 and R50 split in Delmas over the weekend.
Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has urged motorists to obey road rules to avoid further road fatalities.
Transport officials have warned motorists against driving under the influence of alcohol and using their cellphones while behind the wheel.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Just Coal CEO: We paid ANCYL for help with Eskom contract
-
SABC in hot water again over Dlamini-Zuma referencing
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 September 2017
-
More than 20 injured in CT taxi accident
-
Pick n Pay to start selling food on credit
-
Gigaba: Treasury not looking to use PIC funds to bail out SOEs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.