Zuma leads #HeritageDay celebrations in Mpumalanga
President Jacob Zuma says Heritage Day celebrations contribute to the revival of the political and social-cultural consciousness across the country.
He's leading the national celebrations in Siyabuswa in the Mpumalanga province, where the national event is being held.
He’s leading the national celebrations in Siyabuswa in the Mpumalanga province, where the national event is being held.
This year’s theme is “The Year of OR Tambo: Celebrating Our Liberation Heritage” in accordance with preserving the history and imparting it to the younger generations.
Other celebrations are taking place around the country to embrace the vast cultural diversity and history that distinctly marks South Africa’s rich identity.
President Zuma says all cultural groups are celebrated across South Africa to enhance nation building, social cohesion and national reconciliation.
“We recall the rich history of the struggle which brought us the freedom and democracy we enjoy today. We declared 2017 the year of Oliver Reginald Tambo who dedicated his entire adult life to the struggle for our liberation.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
