UFS to take action over unethical research conducted on baboons

It’s understood the animals were kept in cages and suffered stress as a result of the process.

CAPE TOWN – The University of Free State will be taking steps against researchers involved in unethical research conducted on baboons.

The National Council of SPCA (NSPCA) rescued 12 young baboons from a university where they were going to be used in research that did not receive ethical approval.

It’s understood the animals were kept in cages and suffered stress as a result of the process.

The baboons were released back into their home territory in Limpopo earlier this week.

The NSPCA’s Erika Vercuiel says while no criminal charges will be laid at this stage, those responsible will be held accountable.

“The university will take action against the researchers. Nature conservation also needs to take some responsibility for issuing the permits. Hopefully things will be rectified so that nothing like this happens again in future.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)