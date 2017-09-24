Public urged not to speculate on KZN drive-by shooting

It’s understood that three men were outside a local tavern in Mpumalanga township when they were fatally gunned down by unknown men in a bakkie on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind a drive-by shooting where a district mayor’s bodyguard was killed.

It’s understood that three men, including the bodyguard, were outside a local tavern in Mpumalanga township, in eThekwini, when they were fatally gunned down by unknown men in a bakkie on Tuesday.

The Transport Department says one of the victims was a 16-year-old high school pupil.

Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says the incident should not be linked to the political killings in the province.

“At this stage there is nothing to suggest that this incident is linked to political killings, but we are not going to rule anything out. We urge people not to speculate.”

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)