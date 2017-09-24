Public urged not to speculate on KZN drive-by shooting

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Public urged not to speculate on KZN drive-by shooting

It’s understood that three men were outside a local tavern in Mpumalanga township when they were fatally gunned down by unknown men in a bakkie on Tuesday.

Police tape seen at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Police tape seen at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind a drive-by shooting where a district mayor’s bodyguard was killed.

It’s understood that three men, including the bodyguard, were outside a local tavern in Mpumalanga township, in eThekwini, when they were fatally gunned down by unknown men in a bakkie on Tuesday.

The Transport Department says one of the victims was a 16-year-old high school pupil.

Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says the incident should not be linked to the political killings in the province.

“At this stage there is nothing to suggest that this incident is linked to political killings, but we are not going to rule anything out. We urge people not to speculate.”

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA