‘Poorest bear brunt of greed, state capture & looting’

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says as South Africa fought against apartheid, so it must fight against the things which threaten the country now.

The foundation is hosting its Annual Fundraising Banquet in Fordsburg on Saturday evening.

In attendance is the presidential candidate and keynote speaker for the evening, Lindiwe Sisulu.

Board member Derek Hanekom says the things going wrong in the country are actually helping to unite the country.

He says greed, state capture and looting impact the poorest in society the most.

“They’re the ones who feel the brunt of these things that are wrong so Ms Sisulu we love it when you and others remind us or who we are and what we stand and that we’re here to serve the people.”

Meanwhile, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has said it has no interest in being part of the leadership race of the African National Congress (ANC).

It says its mission is to host as many of the leaders of the ANC and other political movements over the next few years at its events.

The foundation says it doesn't have a comment on Sisulu’s policy platforms in terms of her leadership race within the ANC but says her stance on non-racialism is in alignment with the foundation’s core work.

