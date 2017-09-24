Pick n Pay to start selling food on credit
The Supermarket says it will use its Smarts Shopper card programme, to select shoppers who qualify to buy on credit.
JOHANNESBURG - As the South African economy is struggling and the food prices have increased significantly, some supermarkets have opted to sell food on credit.
Pick n Pay is the latest store to join Woolworths and other stores in offering its customers the option of purchasing groceries on credit.
Pick n Pay deputy CEO Richard van Rensburg says the store accounts have been designed to exclude hidden fees that exacerbate the cost of credit and charge the lowest monthly fee of R10.
However, Debt counsellor Deborah Solomon says it’s not advisable for shoppers to buy food on credit due to interest charged on them.
“Food is a necessary living expense which you need to be able to have access to and it’s not wise to spend credit on food, especially when you can’t afford to pay that credit off in its full capacity at the end of the month.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
