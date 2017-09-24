Pastor among 4 arrested on charges of fraud, extortion

The suspects allegedly impersonated law enforcement officers and high-ranking government officials to solicit bribes.

CAPE TOWN - Four people, including a pastor, are in custody after they were arrested on charges of fraud and extortion following a lengthy police investigation.

Two alleged accomplices have been released on bail.

One of the men pretended to be an official from Transnet and promised tenders in exchange for money.

The police’s Olebogeng Tawana says: “A civilian who posed as a traffic officer and a traffic officer were arrested. It’s believed the suspects accosted motorists with traffic fines and took money from them as if they were going to pay their fines.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)