Pastor among 4 arrested on charges of fraud, extortion

-
Zuma leads #HeritageDay celebrations in MpumalangaLocal
-
Pastor among 4 arrested on charges of fraud, extortionLocal
-
Trump clashes with sports world over player protestsWorld
-
Maimane accuses ANC of excluding black people from the economyLocal
-
Member of Sars VAT fraud syndicate sentencedLocal
-
Police investigating after bus driver shot dead behind the wheelLocal
Vroom! Cape Town gears up for motor showLifestyle
-
Wozniacki powers to Pan Pacific title in TokyoSport
-
Manchester City too strong for Palace as United labourSport
-
PSG miss Neymar as they drop first points at MontpellierSport
-
Man City turn on the style to thrash hapless PalaceSport
-
Lukaku strikes again as Man United beat SaintsSport
Why being aware of your mortality is good for youLifestyle
-
[WATCH] DJ Tira conquers Red Bull Culture ClashLifestyle
-
Durban Massacre steals the show at Red Bull Culture ClashLifestyle
-
6 films that narrowed the Hollywood gender gapLifestyle
-
Vroom! Cape Town gears up for motor showLifestyle
-
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder apologise for birth control commentsLifestyle
-
#HeritageDay: Up to 20,000 expected at Tshwane social cohesion carnivalLocal
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 September 2017Lifestyle
-
Colin Firth gets dual Italian citizenship after Brexit voteWorld
-
Maimane accuses ANC of excluding black people from the economyLocal
-
Numsa urges members to boycott Cosatu strikePolitics
-
Kathrada Foundation has 'no interest' in ANC leadership raceLocal
-
[LISTEN] Makhosi Khoza: ANC no longer cares about the peoplePolitics
-
Maimane: Coalitions are like a marriagePolitics
-
ANC NEC wants task team for KZN provincial conferenceLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s housing challenge seen through the lens of DurbanOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Zuma’s UN speech: The good, the bad & the stupidOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA must forge new kind of citizen activismOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Khwezi: the remarkable story of Fezekile Ntsukela KuzwayoOpinion
-
[OPINION] What KPMG’s Gupta imbroglio says about corruption in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] SOEs shouldn’t be used as pawns in SA politicsOpinion
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
[TIMELINE] How the Guptas got OptimumLocal
-
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery DiscontentLocal
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Apple’s iPhone 8 sees muted launchBusiness
-
Britain’s minister slams ‘blanket ban’ on UberWorld
-
China to ban some petroleum exports to North KoreaBusiness
-
KPMG: The public deserves to know the full factsLocal
-
KPMG urged to take more 'decisive action' to root out corruptionLocal
-
Unilever strikes R11.9bn deal over South African spreads businessLocal
Pastor among 4 arrested on charges of fraud, extortion
The suspects allegedly impersonated law enforcement officers and high-ranking government officials to solicit bribes.
CAPE TOWN - Four people, including a pastor, are in custody after they were arrested on charges of fraud and extortion following a lengthy police investigation.
Two alleged accomplices have been released on bail.
The suspects allegedly impersonated law enforcement officers and high-ranking government officials to solicit bribes.
One of the men pretended to be an official from Transnet and promised tenders in exchange for money.
The police’s Olebogeng Tawana says: “A civilian who posed as a traffic officer and a traffic officer were arrested. It’s believed the suspects accosted motorists with traffic fines and took money from them as if they were going to pay their fines.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
