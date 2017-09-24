Pastor among 4 arrested on charges of fraud, extortion

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

Pastor among 4 arrested on charges of fraud, extortion

The suspects allegedly impersonated law enforcement officers and high-ranking government officials to solicit bribes.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Four people, including a pastor, are in custody after they were arrested on charges of fraud and extortion following a lengthy police investigation.

Two alleged accomplices have been released on bail.

The suspects allegedly impersonated law enforcement officers and high-ranking government officials to solicit bribes.

One of the men pretended to be an official from Transnet and promised tenders in exchange for money.

The police’s Olebogeng Tawana says: “A civilian who posed as a traffic officer and a traffic officer were arrested. It’s believed the suspects accosted motorists with traffic fines and took money from them as if they were going to pay their fines.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA